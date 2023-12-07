Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
