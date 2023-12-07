Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

