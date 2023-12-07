Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $68,325.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,563,938.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 2.09. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 537,143 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,131,000 after buying an additional 476,844 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

See Also

