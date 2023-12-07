Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.55. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $6,083,945.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,082 shares of company stock worth $6,676,966. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

