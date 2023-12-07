Critical Analysis: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF)

International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

International Container Terminal Services pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Performance Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. International Container Terminal Services pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Performance Shipping pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Performance Shipping is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of International Container Terminal Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Container Terminal Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Container Terminal Services and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Container Terminal Services and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A $0.09 48.36 Performance Shipping $110.88 million 0.22 $36.30 million $2.46 0.87

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than International Container Terminal Services. Performance Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Container Terminal Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares International Container Terminal Services and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Container Terminal Services N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping 60.08% 37.89% 21.81%

Summary

Performance Shipping beats International Container Terminal Services on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals for container shipping industry in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes. The company also handles containerized cargoes, which include cargoes shipped in containers for international import or export. As of March 2, 2023, it had 33 terminal operations, including concessions and port development projects in 20 countries worldwide. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Manila, the Philippines.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

