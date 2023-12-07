Critical Contrast: PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:PACI – Get Free Report) and Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of PROOF Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PROOF Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility -17.40% -12.98% -10.79%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROOF Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blade Air Mobility $215.84 million 1.10 -$27.26 million ($0.52) -6.12

This table compares PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blade Air Mobility.

Risk and Volatility

PROOF Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blade Air Mobility has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and Blade Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROOF Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 145.28%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than PROOF Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Blade Air Mobility beats PROOF Acquisition Corp I on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROOF Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

PROOF Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. PROOF Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROOF Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.