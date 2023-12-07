Critical Contrast: TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF) versus Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:TVAHF – Get Free Report) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Gray Television shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Gray Television shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TV Asahi and Gray Television, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TV Asahi 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 1 1 3 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

Gray Television has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 60.61%. Given Gray Television’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gray Television is more favorable than TV Asahi.

This table compares TV Asahi and Gray Television’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TV Asahi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gray Television $3.68 billion 0.20 $455.00 million $0.73 10.75

Gray Television has higher revenue and earnings than TV Asahi.

Profitability

This table compares TV Asahi and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TV Asahi N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 3.41% 5.78% 1.09%

Summary

Gray Television beats TV Asahi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TV Asahi



TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business. TV Asahi Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gray Television



Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets. In addition, the company offers video program production services. It owns and operates television stations and digital assets that serve television markets in the United States. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

