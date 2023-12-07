Critical Review: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) & Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) and Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alliance Resource Partners and Banpu Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 Banpu Public 1 0 0 0 1.00

Alliance Resource Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Banpu Public.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners $2.63 billion 0.96 $577.19 million $5.56 3.56 Banpu Public N/A N/A N/A $30.22 0.19

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Banpu Public’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Banpu Public. Banpu Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Banpu Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners 27.55% 41.65% 26.34% Banpu Public N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.6% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Alliance Resource Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Banpu Public pays an annual dividend of $19.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 340.6%. Alliance Resource Partners pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banpu Public pays out 63.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alliance Resource Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Banpu Public on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres of oil and gas producing regions primarily in the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including data network, communication and tracking systems, mining proximity detection systems, industrial collision avoidance systems, and data and analytics software. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 547.1 million tons of proven and probable coal mineral reserves, as well as 1.17 billion tons of measured, indicated, and inferred coal mineral resources in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Banpu Public

Banpu Public Company Limited engages in the coal mining and power businesses. The company operates various coal projects in Mongolia; thermal power plants in Thailand, Lao PDR, and China; wind farm in Vietnam; and solar farms in Japan. It provides solar rooftop solutions and installation for industries and large businesses; energy storage solutions; electric vehicle and fleet management services; consultation services on customized energy management system; and renewable energy ecosystem for clean energy. The company also involved in the power and steam production, purchase, and trading business; solar power generation; logistics; coal marketing activities; natural gas business; investment in oil and gas, power, and renewable energy; and research and development business, as well as foreign trade, minerals mining, and tourism businesses. In addition, it provides coal mining and trading; and management consultation services, as well as fuel trading services. Further, the company sells construction materials; and stores and sells electricity using battery. The company was formerly known as Ban Pu Coal Company Limited and changed its name to Banpu Public Company Limited in July 1993. Banpu Public Company Limited was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

