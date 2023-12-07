Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $103.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Crocs by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

