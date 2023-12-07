Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $220.76 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Danaher by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.