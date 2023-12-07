Danaher Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.
Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.
Danaher Stock Performance
Shares of DHR stock opened at $220.76 on Thursday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $249.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Danaher by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
