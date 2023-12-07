Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Datadog Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $114.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of -952.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,111.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,141,500.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 538,085 shares of company stock valued at $54,582,778. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Datadog by 167.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

