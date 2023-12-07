Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,702.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 55.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

See Also

