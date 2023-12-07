Dero Price Tops $3.30 on Top Exchanges (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $3.30 or 0.00007641 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and approximately $17,955.48 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,173.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00168499 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.82 or 0.00562553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.30 or 0.00403803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.13 or 0.00118444 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000671 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,797 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

