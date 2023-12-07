Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

DLAKY opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

