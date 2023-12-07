DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $122.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.33.

DexCom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $117.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.31. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,790. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

