DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded DigitalOcean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

DOCN opened at $30.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.74.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $4,324,948.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,756,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Megan Wood sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yancey L. Spruill sold 149,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $4,324,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,699,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,756,045.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,385 shares of company stock worth $5,303,477 over the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 87,441.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,822,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,794,041 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,422,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,389,000 after buying an additional 948,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $16,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 369,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

