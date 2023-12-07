Dollar General’s (DG) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DG. Edward Jones upgraded Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded Dollar General from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.92.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

DG opened at $133.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $251.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 327.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after acquiring an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Teca Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $3,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.