Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In other Dorian LPG news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.