DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DURECT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 289.99% and a negative net margin of 398.65%. The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 206,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,930 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the third quarter worth $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

