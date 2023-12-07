Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $119.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $106.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.50. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $115.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,695,000 after purchasing an additional 529,178 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after purchasing an additional 524,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $31,646,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth $15,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

