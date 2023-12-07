Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $115.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.07. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dycom Industries news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $231,562.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,965.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

