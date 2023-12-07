E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETWO. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETWO

Insider Transactions at E2open Parent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E2open Parent

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of ETWO stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.