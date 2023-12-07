Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eagle Point Income by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the second quarter valued at about $249,000.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

