Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESTE. Mizuho increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ESTE opened at $21.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.68 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 356,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 51,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,047,674.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 356,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,185,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $223,836.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,550.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,834 shares of company stock worth $1,716,242 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

