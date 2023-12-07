Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

