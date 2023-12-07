Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

