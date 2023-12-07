Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:EVF opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
