Eight Capital Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised First Quantum Minerals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.29.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$10.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$39.13. The company has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

