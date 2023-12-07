ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

About ENGlobal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 62,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.