ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of ENGlobal stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.62.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a negative return on equity of 398.63%.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
