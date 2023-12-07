EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnLink Midstream
EnLink Midstream Stock Performance
Shares of ENLC stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.
EnLink Midstream Company Profile
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.
