Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOSE. Guggenheim upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Roth Mkm started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.5 %

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,414,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 82,639 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

