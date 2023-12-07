Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EOSE. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $1.10 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $147.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $74,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,137.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after buying an additional 7,017,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,661.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 4,921,431 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,424,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after buying an additional 2,343,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,585,000 after buying an additional 1,421,781 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

