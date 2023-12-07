Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

EQNR opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,107.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,829,000 after buying an additional 2,091,447 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,390,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

