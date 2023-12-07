Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

EQNR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of EQNR opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

