Eric Ryan Shander Sells 2,600 Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447,478.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Eric Ryan Shander sold 5,236 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $123,569.60.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 14,235 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $336,088.35.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,692 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $102,051.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 4,932 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $107,024.40.

PWSC stock opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool in the 1st quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PowerSchool by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

