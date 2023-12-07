ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Free Report) (TSE:EPI) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,148 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 52.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the second quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 582.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in ESSA Pharma by 30.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

ESSA Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $222.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.97. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 23,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,634.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $133,274.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 784,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,634.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 744,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,561.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

