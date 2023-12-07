Ethereum (ETH) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.20 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,233.51 or 0.05174504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $268.52 billion and $11.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001964 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,222,913 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

