Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRI

Everi Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth $382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Everi by 196.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 269,177 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter worth $172,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Everi by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Everi by 13.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.