Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $25.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of EXEL opened at $21.93 on Friday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 120,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 558,345 shares in the company, valued at $12,317,090.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 115.9% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exelixis by 67.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $41,457,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

