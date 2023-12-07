Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exelon by 117.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 105.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $39.41 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

