Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $136.62 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

