EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Raised to $35.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EYPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.25. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $22.44.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. As a group, analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $41,873,823.74. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,919,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Craig Pine sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,343 shares in the company, valued at $117,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYPT. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $423,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $122,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

