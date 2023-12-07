Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

