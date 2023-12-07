Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 10,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,128 shares of company stock worth $7,647,747. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $62.20.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

