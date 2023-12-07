Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £139.60 ($176.33) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 9,892 ($124.95) and a 12-month high of £140.30 ($177.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £125.67.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

