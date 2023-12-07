Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Raises Dividend to $0.79 Per Share

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ferguson Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Ferguson stock opened at £139.60 ($176.33) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of GBX 9,892 ($124.95) and a 12-month high of £140.30 ($177.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,939.06, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £131.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £125.67.
About Ferguson
