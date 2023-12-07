Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.35 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSM. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 44,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

