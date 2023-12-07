Financial Review: Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) versus Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO)

Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) and Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virax Biolabs Group and Cardio Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virax Biolabs Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virax Biolabs Group $8,561.00 326.88 -$5.46 million N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics $12,705.00 2,260.83 -$4.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Cardio Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cardio Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than Virax Biolabs Group.

Profitability

This table compares Virax Biolabs Group and Cardio Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virax Biolabs Group N/A N/A N/A Cardio Diagnostics N/A -293.45% -137.77%

Risk and Volatility

Virax Biolabs Group has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardio Diagnostics has a beta of 5.81, indicating that its share price is 481% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Virax Biolabs Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Virax Biolabs Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virax Biolabs Group

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name. It also develops T-Cell IVD test kit for COVID-19, which intend to adapt for immunological profiling against multiple viral threats under the ViraxImmune Brand, as well as a proprietary mobile application for ViraxImmune that presents an individual's immunological profiling data and provide advice on the users' immune system. It serves clinics, pharmacies, laboratories, hospitals, and other groups, as well as corporations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, hospital systems, and public and private institutions. The company operates in Europe, South America, the Asia Pacific, Sub-Saharan Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Virax Biolabs (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Virax Biolabs Group Limited in September 2021. Virax Biolabs Group Limited was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

