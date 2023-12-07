Financial Survey: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) & Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13 Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $53.86, indicating a potential upside of 39.42%. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.98%. Given Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Xenon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

95.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenon Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.01% -24.74% Collegium Pharmaceutical 1.65% 96.33% 15.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xenon Pharmaceuticals and Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenon Pharmaceuticals $9.43 million 268.03 -$125.37 million ($2.65) -14.58 Collegium Pharmaceutical $463.93 million 1.85 -$25.00 million $0.15 175.33

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Collegium Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beats Collegium Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders. The company's product candidates also comprise NBI-921352, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy, and other indications, including adult focal epilepsy. It has a license and collaboration agreement with the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to develop treatments for epilepsy. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

