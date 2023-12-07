FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FinecoBank Banca Fineco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCBBF opened at $11.61 on Friday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. It operates through Banking, Brokerage, and Investing segments. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as to trade on currencies, indices, shares, bonds, commodities, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

