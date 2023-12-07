First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$17.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins set a C$18.59 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$14.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.13. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.23.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

