First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

INBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut First Internet Bancorp from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

First Internet Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

INBK opened at $22.04 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 17.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 106,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth $4,203,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,233 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth $879,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

