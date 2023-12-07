First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$22.29.

TSE:FM opened at C$10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.25. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.10.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.4845222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

